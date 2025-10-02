Local

Music conference returns to Charlotte with industry heavyweights in tow

By Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte-based indie pop band Oceanic will perform as part of the Confluence music conference next week in uptown. (Marcello Aquino)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Center City Partners’ music conference, Confluence, returns next week for its third edition — and with endorsements from industry heavyweights.

They include Grammy Awards president Panos Panay and John Huie, founder of CAA Nashville, whose clients include country music titans Keith Urban, Faith Hill, Zac Brown Band and Tim McGraw. Panay and Huie are both speaking at the conference, which runs Oct. 8-10.

Center City Partners’ nonprofit offshoot, Music Everywhere CLT, headed by Rick Thurmond, revamped the conference in 2023 after it had been staged once before in 2019 under different leadership at the U.S. National Whitewater Center.

