Music conference returns to Charlotte with industry heavyweights in tow

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Center City Partners’ music conference, Confluence, returns next week for its third edition — and with endorsements from industry heavyweights.

They include Grammy Awards president Panos Panay and John Huie, founder of CAA Nashville, whose clients include country music titans Keith Urban, Faith Hill, Zac Brown Band and Tim McGraw. Panay and Huie are both speaking at the conference, which runs Oct. 8-10.

Center City Partners’ nonprofit offshoot, Music Everywhere CLT, headed by Rick Thurmond, revamped the conference in 2023 after it had been staged once before in 2019 under different leadership at the U.S. National Whitewater Center.

Learn more about what the conference includes here at the Charlotte Business Journal’s website.

VIDEO: Senior African drum group honors ancestry through music and movement

Senior African drum group honors ancestry through music and movement

©2025 Cox Media Group