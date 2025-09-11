Myers Park eatery makes New York Times’ best restaurants list

CHARLOTTE — A Myers Park restaurant has been named one of the 50 best restaurants in America right now, according to the New York Times.

Rada is a restaurant located on Selwyn Avenue.

The contemporary American restaurant opened in January.

The New York Times says “the enchantment starts before you even open the door at this small, studied restaurant whose glow spills from the windows like a favorite spot on a West Village corner.”

