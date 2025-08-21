Soul Gastrolounge finds new home in NoDa, doubling in size and seating capacity

CHARLOTTE — Soul Gastrolounge, a culinary destination in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood, is reopening after nearly three years of closure.

Almost 3 years after shutting its doors, Soul Gastrolounge will reopen August 25 in its new location, 4100 Raleigh St, in The Pass next to the Sugar Creek station.



It’s a 4,700 square foot space and it can seat up to 221.



Soul first opened in 2009 in Plaza Midwood. The… pic.twitter.com/JunPUkbJtr — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) August 21, 2025

The restaurant’s new location at 4100 Raleigh St. in NoDa’s The Pass development is more than twice the size of the original, offering over 4,700 square feet of space. It can accommodate up to 221 guests, with a semi-private dining room and a large outdoor patio.

“Walking into the new Soul should feel like seeing an old friend you haven’t seen in years but instantly pick back up with,” said Soul managing partner Andy Kastanas. “We loved being the place where our guests celebrate milestones big and small, and that legacy matters to us.”

Soul first opened in 2009 at the heart of Plaza Midwood at Central and Pecan avenues.

VIDEO: ‘All we have’: NoDa bakery loses thousands of dollars in inventory after break-in

‘All we have’: NoDa bakery loses thousands of dollars in inventory after break-in

©2025 Cox Media Group