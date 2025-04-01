Mystery company targets Charlotte region for $23M expansion

CHARLOTTE — Iredell County appears to be in the mix for an expansion project by an existing company there.

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners is scheduled tonight to consider an incentives grant for Project Ascend. The codenamed project includes a $23 million investment in new equipment for an unnamed user, according to county documents.

The project calls for retaining 43 existing workers. Project Ascend also includes up to 20 new jobs at a median wage of $92,000, county documents show. A decision on the investment is expected this month.

County documents state that Project Ascend would start equipment installations and new hiring for its expansion in the second quarter. The exact location of the project is not disclosed.

County commissioners will consider a five-year incentives grant for the project. The grant has a total estimated value of $235,468 — or $47,093.60 per year, according to documents.

