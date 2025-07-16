NAACP Convention honors youth leaders driving social justice and change

CHARLOTTE — The 116th NAACP National Convention is concluding, recognizing young leaders for their contributions to social justice and community engagement.

As the convention wraps up, the NAACP has highlighted the efforts of youth leaders who are making significant impacts in their communities, focusing on areas such as education, racial justice, and environmental issues.

“When we think about youth leaders and who they are, they are the moral compass of the world, but the question is, are we listening to them?” said Derrick Lewis, interim director of the NAACP’s Youth and College Division.

Lewis emphasized the role of young people in pushing society towards equity and justice, noting that even the youngest members are making a difference.

Lewis also talked about how important it is to recognize young leaders and create happy environments for them in the middle of their important work.

Nine-year-old Caleen Moltrie was recognized for her efforts to increase voter engagement among her peers, highlighting the importance of voting for the future of education.“

“There are a lot of things happening in our schools and stuff; we really want that to change,” Moltrie said.

Tyliek Chambers, who began his involvement with the NAACP at a young age, now works as a legislative organizer in Virginia and was awarded for his work in social justice advocacy.

Chambers spoke about empowering his peers with resources and information to understand the impact of policies on their lives.

The NAACP convention has underscored the vital role of youth in advocating for social change, with leaders like Caleen Moltrie and Tyliek Chambers exemplifying the impact of their efforts.

VIDEO: Blood drive, service event take center stage at NAACP National Convention in Uptown

Blood drive, service event take center stage at NAACP National Convention in Uptown

©2025 Cox Media Group