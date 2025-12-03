NAACP leaders challenge Union County school district on diversity commitments

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — NAACP leaders have accused the Union County Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan of failing to uphold their commitments in a decade-long agreement.

NAACP President Archie Hansley addressed the school board on Tuesday night, expressing concerns that district officials have not fulfilled their promises to maintain diversity throughout the district.

“First and foremost, I want them to partner, to honor the partnership that there have been so many meetings about,” Hansley said during the meeting.

Hansley emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, “Why is this so important? Because it sets the tone for parents, students, and staff.”

Hansley highlighted issues of underfunding and underperformance at certain schools, urging the district to recognize these problems.

“Just realizing that there are schools that have consistently been underfunded, there are schools that are consistently underperforming,” Hansley said.

He reminded the Union County Public Schools leaders of the memorandum of understanding between the district and the Union County NAACP, which outlines specific goals. “Which says there are expressed written goals as a branch we will actually provide,” Hansley noted.

In response, the school board and Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan released a joint statement refuting the NAACP’s claims, describing them as “false, deceptive, and a misrepresentation of board and district leadership and integrity.”

The district stated that there is over a decade of evidence supporting their partnership with the NAACP, including initiatives like the Citizens’ Advisory Council for Diversity and the NAACP’s youth council, which remains active in some schools.

District officials also mentioned multiple meetings with NAACP leaders regarding student achievement, board policies, and community outreach initiatives.

The dispute highlights ongoing tensions between the Union County NAACP and the school district, with both sides presenting differing views on the effectiveness and fulfillment of their partnership.

