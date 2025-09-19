Narcotics investigation leads to arrest of 2 Huntersville men

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Two men were arrested in Huntersville on Wednesday, following an extensive narcotics investigation by multiple agencies.

Carlos Manuel Clark and Christopher Lewis Clark, both 22, were taken into custody at their residence on Gladwick Court, officials said.

The Huntersville Police Department and the North Mecklenburg Regional SWAT Team conducted the operation, which resulted in the seizure of felony amounts of narcotics, cash, and a firearm.

Due to the suspects’ lengthy criminal histories in Mecklenburg County, the SWAT team served the arrest warrants. The operation was conducted safely, officials said, with both suspects apprehended without incident around 2:30 p.m.

Carlos Clark faces multiple felony charges, including conspiring to sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, and selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park.

Christopher Clark is charged with selling and delivering a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Both suspects remain in custody at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center under secured bonds, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

The investigation also uncovered evidence that the Clarks had been providing illegal narcotics and alcohol to minors.

Huntersville Police encouraged anyone with additional information related to this narcotics investigation to contact them at 704-464-5400.

