NASCAR development team sued by parts supplier

A Kannapolis company has sued Concord-based Rev Racing LLC in a dispute over alleged unpaid bills tied to NASCAR’s developmental program for race car drivers.

According to Cabarrus County Superior Court documents filed June 25 by AK Performance Inc., Rev Racing failed to pay for car parts, race setup and other racing-related support services provided by AK Performance. Including late fees, finance charges and interest of $6,500, Rev Racing owes AK Performance $75,000, the suit states.

AK Performance is seeking $75,000 plus court costs and attorney’s fees.

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