NASCAR drivers to honor fallen heroes in yearly Memorial Day tradition

CHARLOTTE — The Coca-Cola 600 is set for this weekend in Charlotte for its typical Memorial Day race.

Just like every year, drivers will be honoring fallen soldiers by carrying their names on their cars. It also gives drivers a little more motivation.

“Obviously it gives you a little bit more motivation to try to go and win the race,” driver Alex Bowman said.

Bowman will carry the legacy of a fallen soldier, hospital corpsman Michael Kempel, who was also a race enthusiast.

“He was a car guy,” Bowman said. “Dragged race back in the day, which was pretty cool.”

Petty Officer Kempel also served in Vietnam, where he was claimed a hero. He was critically injured after a mine explosion but crawled to help another soldier.

Bowman and the United Service Organization packed hundreds of care kits by hand this week. Soldiers at Fort Bragg will soon get them.

“And so getting that touch of home - the things that they love like Slim Jims and cookies, and gum, you know,” USO North Carolina executive director said. “It seems like such a small thing, but it’s actually a huge thing for servicemembers.”

For Bowman, he’s excited to have the chance to honor the nation’s bravest.

“I mean, I get to drive in circles for a living, so I’m super fortunate to be able to do that,” he said. “It really boils down to showing appreciation for everything they’ve given.”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is serving as the Grand Marshal for the race this Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He was a commissioned infantry officer in the US Army National Guard in the early 2000s.

