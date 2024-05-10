NASCAR team honors fallen officers with special paint scheme

DARLINGTON, S.C. — NASCAR Cup Series driver Justin Haley will run a newly wrapped No. 51 car at Darlington Motor Speedway on Sunday. The car pays tribute to the four fallen law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty on April 29 in east Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police teamed up with Rick Ware Racing Haley to honor Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Joshua Eyer, and Special Operations and Intelligence Unit Investigators Samuel Poloche and William Elliott.

The paint scheme features the FOP’s seal as well as the names of each fallen officer to honor the late heroes and help raise money for their families.

Kelly Weeks, the wife of the late Deputy U.S. Marshal Tommy Weeks, is expected to attend the race on Sunday and take part in a pit road ceremony honoring the officers before the race.

