NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin releases statement after deadly house fire

STANLEY, N.C. — NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin responded publicly Wednesday for the first time about the death of his 75-year-old father Dennis Hamlin.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with condolences on my father’s passing. My mother continues to improve, and our family truly appreciates the outpouring of support and the respect for our privacy during this time,” Hamlin said in a post on X.

Dennis Hamlin died after escaping a house fire in Stanley on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin’s mother is being treated at a burn center in Winston-Salem.

Investigators haven’t said what caused the fire.

