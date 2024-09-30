National Guard rescues those stranded in western NC; hundreds unaccounted for

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — There’s a massive effort underway to help people impacted by Hurricane Helene.

By Monday morning, the death toll from the storm had nearly reached 100 people. Helicopters and rescue crews from over a dozen states are heading to North Carolina, and even a field hospital has been set up to help people in the area.

In Burke County, schools will be closed through Wednesday as that community works to recover. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty saw several heavily damaged roads across the county Sunday, including entire homes that had been swept away.

By Sunday, the water had gone down and Faherty was able to access some of the hardest-hit communities.

“Right there is where my son lived,” Virginia Creswell said.

Creswell showed Faherty where her son’s home used to sit along the Catawba River. Much of the house, along with seven others along Powerhouse Road near the dam for Lake James, was heavily damaged or destroyed by a wall of water.

“I’ve been here 72 years and I’ve never seen it like this,” she said. “Where we’re standing at now, it was way over our heads. It came up about 2 feet every half hour when it was as coming up.”

Miles away on the north side of the lake, several roads were damaged after the Linville River flooded, knocking down trees and destroying campers. One family said the water rose 9 feet around their camper. They said they had seen flooding there before but nothing like this.

“Pretty familiar but heartbreaking,” Alan Hogan said. “Thank God it’s just our camper. These folks up here have lost their homes.”

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is working to repair a road that was washed out by floodwater, cutting off access to homes along the river. Joe Smith said he is thankful his home wasn’t damaged, but worries about everyone on the other side of the lake.

“They’re nonexistent,” he said. “I have friends that live down there and when I drove through there yesterday, I cried.”

Faherty learned no one was injured along Powerhouse Road. Some of the families said they got out when firefighters went door to door asking for a voluntary evacuation.

National Guard makes rescues

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Sunday that he plans to visit the western part of the state this week. During his news conference, he detailed some of the ways they’re working to help people there.

“Water, food, and other supplies are coming into Asheville, and they are being airlifted to surrounding counties,” Cooper said. “A 20-bed medical support center is opening in Caldwell County today.”

Channel 9′s crew in Chopper 9 Skyzoom saw firsthand how those supply missions and efforts are going to rescue people who are stranded. We spoke with two people at the Foothills Regional Airport just moments after a U.S. National Guard unit from our area rescued them.

“I have nothing but my shoes and pants. These were borrowed. That’s it. No wallet, no records, all kinds of stuff. Medications — gone, that’s why I have to go to the hospital,” David Evans said.

Evans was at the airport when Chopper 9 landed to refuel. A National Guard Black Hawk helicopter from Salisbury was also making a stop after rescuing Evans and a woman who was seemingly distressed and in shock. She was barefoot, with mud covering her feet and legs.

Disaster relief operations have kicked into high gear. On Sunday, Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a group of volunteers offloading supplies at an airport in Yancey County. It’s become a staging area where workers are funneling out necessities to storm victims.

But the rush to rescue those still stranded remains the priority.

“It’s a real mess, our house disappeared,” Evans said, adding, “The whole thing, my neighbor’s house gone, and other houses gone or torn into.”

Hundreds in and around Asheville are reportedly still unaccounted for. It’s why Evans said he wanted to speak with Channel 9.

“I want DJ and Tara Conley to know that we’re alright, I’m alright. Maureen, his mom, and our dog, we’re all OK, but everything is gone,” he said. “Every single bit.”

