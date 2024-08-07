National Night Out helps forge relationships between police, community

CHARLOTTE — Law enforcement and residents came together Tuesday evening across the country to be part of National Night Out, an event that promotes partnerships between the community and law enforcement.

Kara McIlwain brought her four-year-old son, Jace, to see local heroes in action at National Night Out in Hidden Valley.

“I want him to grow up in a safe neighborhood where he sees police officers that look like him, but also the ones that don’t, that are also here to protect him,” McIlwain said.

Darian Cuthbertson, the community engagement officer with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, said his team wants to develop positive relationships with young people that last into adulthood.

“It takes dedication,” Cuthbertson said. “It takes consistency, and that’s the thing that young folks need is more consistency.”

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings, and dozens of law enforcement officers met with families Tuesday.

Jennings said Officer Joshua Eyer built those relationships with neighbors.

Eyer died in the line of duty in April.

“Officer Joshua Eyer was one of the best we could ask for to do this job,” Jennings said. “The way he treated the community and the way he did this job every single day.”

The officers said the way they do their jobs daily can make a long-lasting impact on the community.

“The impact should last all year,” said McIlwain. “We have kids growing up and becoming a lot of different things.”

VIDEO: Meck County DA’s report details shootout that left 4 officers dead

Meck County DA’s report details shootout that left 4 officers dead

©2024 Cox Media Group