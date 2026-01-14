Nations Ford Road closed in south Charlotte for retaining wall construction

CHARLOTTE — Nations Ford Road is closed in south Charlotte so crews can finish constructing a retaining wall.

The road is blocked in front of the South Academy of International Languages, located between Arrowood Road and Interstate 77.

As an alternate route, drivers should take Arrowood Road to South Boulevard or to I-77.

Click here for live traffic maps and alternate routes >>>

The road is scheduled to reopen by next Friday.

