Nationwide formula recall linked to infant botulism cases

CHARLOTTE — A suspected case of infant botulism in North Carolina may be tied to a nationwide formula recall.

ByHeart Inc. is pulling its Whole Nutrition Infant Formula. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it’s tied to 13 cases of infant botulism in 10 states.

The FDA says all 13 infants were hospitalized after consuming formula from two lots: 206VABP/251261P2 and 206VABP/251131P2.

North Carolina is investigating a suspected case in one infant.

Symptoms can include poor feeding, inability to control their head, trouble swallowing and decreased facial expression.

