NBA Commissioner addresses Hornets-Lakers trade controversy

CHARLOTTE — The NBA commissioner addressed the controversy surrounding a recent trade between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Earlier this month, the Hornets traded center Mark Williams to Los Angeles in exchange for two players and future draft picks.

However, within 48 hours of the announcements, the Lakers rescinded that trade.

This was due to Williams failing a physical exam, according to ESPN.

During All-Star Weekend, Commissioner Adam Silver was asked about the move and potential action.

“The answer to your first question is no, Charlotte has not filed a protest of any kind,” said Silver. “I think the larger issue reflecting your question in this day and age of sports science is, is there a different standard of sorts we should be applying in terms of players passing physicals in trades? And it’s something we should look at as a league.”

The commissioner said he doesn’t recall a team challenging a failed physical during his tenure.

The NBA said it will continue to watch what the Hornets decide next.

VIDEO: Charlotte Hornets lose to the Los Angeles Clippers

Charlotte Hornets lose to the Los Angeles Clippers

















©2025 Cox Media Group