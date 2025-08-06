Local

NC approves $9M for beach renourishment in five coastal towns

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
(From: Town of Oak Island)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

RALEIGH, N.C. — Beach renourishment projects will be coming to five coastal towns in North Carolina, according to WWAY.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality approved more than $9 million to be used for mitigating storm damage through beach and dune restoration.

ALSO READ: Video captures ‘rarely seen’ mama whale and calf near North Carolina coast

“These grants will help preserve our state’s beauty, protect people’s livelihoods, and keep communities safe,” Governor Josh Stein said in a statement.

According to WWAY, each of the five applications submitted by local governments was approved.

Overall, those governments will contribute more than $44 million in matching funds to support the projects.

VIDEO: Video shows mama whale and calf spotted near North Carolina beach

Video shows mama whale and calf spotted near North Carolina beach

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read