NC approves $9M for beach renourishment in five coastal towns

RALEIGH, N.C. — Beach renourishment projects will be coming to five coastal towns in North Carolina, according to WWAY.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality approved more than $9 million to be used for mitigating storm damage through beach and dune restoration.

“These grants will help preserve our state’s beauty, protect people’s livelihoods, and keep communities safe,” Governor Josh Stein said in a statement.

According to WWAY, each of the five applications submitted by local governments was approved.

Overall, those governments will contribute more than $44 million in matching funds to support the projects.

