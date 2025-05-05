NC Attorney General takes further legal action against MV Realty CEO

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is taking further legal action against the CEO of MV Realty.

Jackson filed a motion for summary judgment against the real estate company that Action 9’s Jason Stoogenke has been covering for years.

The CEO, Antony Mitchell, runs another company, Stone Brook Partners. Jackson is seeking a court order to force Mitchell to turn over documents tied to an investigation into that business.

Both Stone Brooke Partners and MV Realty allegedly offered homeowners fast cash in exchange for long-term agreements.

Stoogenke participated in a nationwide investigation exposing MV Realty in 2022. His reporting led to Jackson’s lawsuit as well as a new law in North Carolina, protecting homeowners.

Channel 9 reached out to Stone Brook Partners and is waiting to hear back.

No additional details have been made available.

