NC beach town’s splashy boardwalk plans stall

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. — Splashy plans for the boardwalk at a popular North Carolina beach are on hold.

In 2022, Atlantic Beach planned a major makeover of its well-known Circle, a magnet for beachgoers for decades.

After a design competition with more than 50 contenders, the town picked the Kutonotuk architecture firm of Charlottesville, Virginia. Kutonotuk’s concept was a sleek design to fit the aesthetic of the beach and included a two-level boardwalk.

But as the summer of 2025 beckons, those designs remain just dreams.

“It’s still kind of on hold,” Town Manager John O’Daniel said.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: 5-year-old sees himself in Myrtle Beach Target ad featuring girl in wheelchair

5-year-old sees himself in Myrtle Beach Target ad featuring girl in wheelchair









©2025 Cox Media Group