NC bill seeks tougher penalties for porch pirates

CHARLOTTE — There are new efforts to protect your packages from being swiped by porch pirates.

Lawmakers in Raleigh filed a bill increasing the penalties for thieves targeting your mail.

A victim told Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz that his iPhone was stolen from his doorstep, and it was caught on a Ring camera.

However, a camera may not be enough to deter thieves from stealing packages.

At 5 p.m. on Channel 9, the lawmakers’ efforts for tougher penalties that may make porch pirates think twice.

VIDEO: Porch pirate disguised as delivery driver steals kid’s medication