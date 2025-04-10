NC bill targets offensive school mascots

BELMONT, N.C. — A bill in the North Carolina House could force a Belmont high school to change its mascot.

For years, efforts have been made to get South Point High School to get rid of its Red Raider mascot.

According to the Gaston Gazette, this is due to Indigenous people saying it is offensive.

Now, lawmakers have filed a bill that would prohibit the use of offensive American Indian mascots in public schools.

If passed, schools would have two years to change their mascots.

