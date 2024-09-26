NC Blue Cross customers eligible for early refills due to Hurricane Helene

CHARLOTTE — Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is allowing early prescription refills ahead of Hurricane Helene’s impact.

The early refills came into effect for the entire state after Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency.

Refills are available to customers in every North Carolina county through Oct. 24 and must be made while the declaration is in effect.

Customers with questions about prescription drug coverage can contact the customer service number on their Blue Cross NC card.

WATCH: 5 rescued from rising Linville River as heavy rain moves in

5 rescued from rising Linville River as heavy rain moves in

©2024 Cox Media Group