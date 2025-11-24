NC By Train experiences highest ridership month in decades

RALEIGH, N.C. — NC By Train experienced its highest ridership month in 35 years this October, carrying 74,400 passengers.

“We’re thrilled to see passenger rail ridership continue to grow across North Carolina as more people experience the convenience and benefits of train travel,” said NCDOT Rail Division director Jason Orthner. “Whether you are traveling for business, sporting events, school, to visit family or just for fun, NC By Train is a comfortable, affordable, and stress-free way to get to your destination.”

The state-supported intercity passenger rail service has seen an overall 4% increase in ridership for 2025 thus far.

