NC chef and restaurant owner dishes on Food Network experience

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Justin Webster, owner and executive chef of Heff’s Burger Club in Winston-Salem, tuned in his competitive spirit on an episode of Food Network’s “Chopped.”

It was set to air this week.

Named for his best friend and co-parent, Heather Hill, Heff’s Burger Club opened two years ago, after Webster worked at various restaurants and pop-ups in the area.

After selling out of burgers in 45 minutes from one pop-up, “Super Smash Burgers,” Webster realized that it was time to pursue his own restaurant. On Aug.5, 2022, Webster and his family opened Heff’s in a roughly 2,500 square-foot space on West Fourth Street.

Webster, a Winston-Salem native who graduated from Mount Tabor High School, in a recent interview discussed the culinary competition and how it will impact his growing business.

