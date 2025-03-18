NC city overtakes Charlotte, Raleigh as state’s fastest-growing metro

CHARLOTTE — If you’re looking for the North Carolina metro where growth is on fire, you don’t need to worry about Charlotte or Raleigh.

When it comes to the fastest-growing metro in the state, the coast is where you want to look. Wilmington is among the top 10 metro areas for population growth between 2020 and 2024, according to new numbers out of the U.S. Census Bureau.

That metro grew by more than 13% over the period.

That is a higher rate than Raleigh at 10% and Charlotte at 8%. And it’s a reflection of the coastal region’s rapid ascent as a destination spot and economic engine.

Retirees, young professionals and families are flocking to the coast, particularly the wider Wilmington area, and companies are taking notice.

