NC coastal home sale continues record streak

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Another home sale on the North Carolina coast is being called a record breaker.

A home in Wilmington sold at the end of September for more than $6.4 million, the highest price ever for the 28409 ZIP code, according to Full Circle Real Estate, which handled the listing.

The waterfront property on Skystasail Drive sits on 0.85 acres by an inlet in the exclusive Shandy Points neighborhood. The home offers more than 4,700 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. There is also a boat dock.

