NC Congressman pushes for reopening Chimney Rock Post Office

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Congressman Tim Moore is pushing for the U.S. Postal Service to reopen the post office in Chimney Rock.

In a letter to the post master, Moore wrote that restarting service would be a significant step toward the village’s recovery from Hurricane Helene.

WLOS in Asheville obtained a postal service assessment from last fall that says Chimney Rock’s post office has been repaired and is suitable for operation, but it still hasn’t reopened.

