NCDMV to open five new offices next month

NORTH CAROLINA — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is expected to open five new offices next month.

The new driver’s license offices are expected to provide extended service hours, which include opening at 7 a.m.

The locations of those offices are listed below:

Raleigh East on the 4100 block of New Bern Avenue

Hillsborough on the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 70 West

Morehead City on the 5300 block of U.S. Highway 70 West

Newton on the 1000 block of Smyre Farm Road

Hendersonville on the 100 block of Baystone Drive

“Over the last two years, DMV has expanded weekday office hours to help meet the increased customer demand brought about by explosive population growth,” said DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. “Adding five more offices that open at 7 a.m. translates to thousands of additional customers receiving appointments and DMV services annually.”

Each office will be accepting appointments Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until noon and will be accepting walk-in customers from noon until 5 p.m.Customers can schedule those appointments at skiptheline.ncdot.gov.

The five new offices are slated to open on September 3.

