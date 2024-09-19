NC elections workers carefully prepare mail-in ballots for early voting

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Right now, North Carolina Board of Elections workers are busy preparing mail-in ballots for early voting.

The process has been delayed since last week after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sued to get his name off the ballot. The state Supreme Court sided with RFK Jr., which meant counties had to format and print new ballots.

Dedicated staff across the state have been working nonstop to make sure everything is prepared for the new rollout.

At 12:01 a.m. Friday, overseas and military voters from Mecklenburg County who have requested to vote electronically will have their ballots hit their email boxes. For everyone else, Mecklenburg County elections staff members are working hard to make sure everything is ready for Tuesday’s mailout.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections invited Channel 9′s Joe Bruno Thursday to see how workers were preparing thousands of absentee ballots, putting all of the required information into envelopes that will be mailed out on Tuesday.

“We have people who have worked weekends, worked nights. We just want to make sure we are doing everything correctly,” said elections specialist Juan Cuartas. “We just want to make sure we are doing everything efficiently.”

The old ballots with RFK Jr.’s name are locked up in a secured area.

In-person voting starts on Oct. 17. Click here to check your registration status.

