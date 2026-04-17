NC Gov. Josh Stein spotlights Davidson training facility for clean energy leadership

DAVIDSON, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein toured a new HVAC training facility to discuss clean energy in Davidson Thursday.

The facility is owned by Trane Technologies. It’s designed to teach technicians to work on energy efficient systems for large commercial and industrial buildings.

The governor said the state needs the program to meet its climate goals while keeping energy as affordable as possible.

“Energy efficiency helps ratepayers because that means there’s less need to build more natural gas plants, there’s less need to build more transmission lines, there’s less need to add more distribution lines,” Gov. Stein said.

He says workforces like the one at Trane can help ensure customers that use large amounts of energy use power responsibly and sustainably.

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