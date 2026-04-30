UNC Charlotte honors victims of 2019 campus shooting

CHARLOTTE — Students and faculty at UNC Charlotte will come together for a wreath laying ceremony Thursday to mark seven years since a shooting claimed the lives of two students.

In 2019, a gunman opened fire inside a classroom, killing 19-year-old Reed Parlier and 24-year-old Riley Howell. Four other students were hurt and survived.

The school later installed a permanent memorial on campus. There’s also a scholarship foundation in Reed Parlier’s name that supports STEM students at the university.

The memorial begins at 8:30 a.m. outside of the Kennedy Building on campus. The public is invited to stop by to pay respects and pause for reflection.

VIDEO: Survivor grateful for second chance 5 years after UNC Charlotte shooting

Survivor grateful for second chance 5 years after UNC Charlotte shooting

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