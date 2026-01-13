NC Gov. Josh Stein visits East Mecklenburg High to discuss cellphone ban

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein will visit East Mecklenburg High School Tuesday to hear from teachers about the state’s classroom cellphone ban.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools adopted the phone-free policy at the start of the 2025-26 school year.

Phones are not allowed to be seen or heard except during approved times, including lunch and time between classes.

Exceptions to this rule can be made if a teacher deems the devices necessary for learning or in case of emergencies.

In addition to the cellphone restrictions, Stein’s policy introduced a new requirement for schools to teach a class on social media literacy. This class will address the impact of social media on mental health, as well as how to identify cyberbullying and suspicious behavior.

The social media literacy class is set to begin in the 2026-2027 school year and will be taught once in elementary school, once in middle school, and twice in high school.

