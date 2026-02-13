NC leaders block Carolina Water Service rate hike for now

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina leaders blocked Carolina Water Service from implementing a temporary rate increase for customers across the state, including those in Huntersville, Mooresville and Charlotte.

Regulators issued the order on Wednesday while the commission continues reviewing a larger, long-term rate request from the utility.

The decision prevents a price hike that was set to take effect on March 1. However, Carolina Water Service is still seeking a permanent 34% rate increase over the next three years.

According to the Charlotte Observer, this is a short-term victory for homeowners already battling unaffordable bills. Thousands of customers in more than 40 communities signed a petition urging the commission to deny the broader rate request, especially since residents cannot switch providers.

Wednesday’s decision notes that the company can propose a temporary rate increase for Oct. 1.

Carolina Water Service maintains that the rate increases are necessary to support ongoing operations and infrastructure upgrades. The company says the additional revenue will fund the replacement of aging pipes and the modernization of treatment plants. These efforts are also designed to ensure compliance with stricter environmental and public health regulations.

VIDEO: ‘Pull that money out of something’: Woman says $700 bill must be wrong

‘Pull that money out of something’: Woman says $700 bill must be wrong

©2026 Cox Media Group