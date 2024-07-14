NC no longer rated best state for business

CHARLOTTE — So much for the high life.

North Carolina has been bumped from the top spot in CNBC’s annual Top States for Business rankings.

After reaching the pinnacle in 2022 and 2023, the Tar Heel State has been ousted by Virginia, which has taken the top spot six times since CNBC began the rankings in 2007.

North Carolina has been at or near the top of the list in recent years — it was No. 2 in 2021 after the rankings took a year off due to the pandemic. The state was No. 3 in 2019 and No. 8 in 2018.

