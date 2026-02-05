NC prison officials release list of 3,500 inmates on Covid settlement list

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction released the list of 3,500 people on the Covid settlement list. This is the first time the entire list has been made public.

The 2021 settlement was reached after the North Carolina NAACP, ACLU, and other activists sued then-Gov. Roy Cooper asking for the prison population to be reduced due to the spread of Covid-19.

As Channel 9 reported Wednesday, DeCarlos Brown, the suspect in the fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska, was on the settlement list. Despite being on the list, a spokesperson for DAC says he was added retroactively and not released because of the settlement.

To view the entire list of 3,500 inmates on the settlement list, click or tap here.

No names are listed on the document. Instead, the former inmates are listed by their ID number. You can match ID numbers to names on the DAC website.

According to the DAC, the asterisk on the list indicates people who were already released from prison. This is how DeCarlos Brown was listed.

“Their re-entry to post-release supervision after a revocation hearing is what causes them to appear on the list,” a spokesperson for DAC said.

A spokesperson for the DAC says the list was generated in sections over the course of several months in 2021. The dates at the top of the section indicate the period covered by the section.

The DAC says the second set of tables in each section provides an additional piece of information on the asterisked cases with the column titled “original release date.”

