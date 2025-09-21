NC professor offers chance to draw George Washington in just four steps

CHARLOTTE — A new book by North Carolina professor John Hutton offers readers a chance to learn how to draw historical figures like George Washington and Jackie O.

John Hutton, a professor of art history at Salem College in Winston-Salem, has created a book titled “How to Draw the Presidents and First Ladies” that simplifies the process of drawing all 45 presidents and 47 first ladies using an egg-shaped frame and easy-to-follow steps.

“I’ve done it with little kids, and they’ve managed to do it,” said John Hutton, emphasizing the accessibility of his drawing method.

Hutton’s book is the latest in a series of drawing books published by the White House Historical Association, with whom he has worked for over two decades.

He notes that some presidents, like North Carolina native James K. Polk, may be harder to draw, suggesting beginners start with more recognizable figures like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

The book is designed to be user-friendly, with Hutton stating that with patience and practice, anyone can master the technique.

