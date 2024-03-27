North Carolina bet nearly $200M in first week. Here’s how much we lost:

CHARLOTTE — There’s a good reason why you’re seeing advertisements for sports betting seemingly everywhere you look.

From ads on billboards to buses, and even planes flying over Uptown Charlotte, sports betting is proving to be a big business in North Carolina. Now, we’re getting our first look at how much money is flowing through the sports betting apps.

On Monday, the North Carolina Lottery Commission released statistics from the first week of betting.

Including promotion wagers, North Carolinians bet more than $198 million.

But the commission says they won a little over $141 million. That means the sports betting operators collectively netted over $42 million.

The operators do have to pay an 18% tax on those net winnings. That’s due on the 20th of each month.

