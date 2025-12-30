NC residents breathing cleanest air in decades, DEQ says

CHARLOTTE — Officials with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality are reporting residents are breathing the cleanest air in decades.

The department released a study that said carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide emissions have reached all-time lows.

According to the DEQ, the switch from coal to clean energy has been driving the change.

North Carolina has also seen less pollution from trucks and other vehicles, according to WLOS.

VIDEO: Fort Mill Schools to discuss new sites and air quality concerns

Fort Mill Schools to discuss new sites and air quality concerns

©2025 Cox Media Group