NC SBI assists in search for flood victims in Texas

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is helping Texas first responders find the remains of victims one month after deadly floods hit the area.

Currently, there are six human remains detection teams left searching in Kerr County, where the all-girl Christian summer camp Mystic was located.

Among the six teams, four are agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the rest are detection K-9s.

On Tuesday, Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz spoke with one of those agents, who said nearly a year ago, our area was in the same situation after Helene hit.

“We had so many resources sent to us for the hurricane, and we want to be able to pay it back. Texas sent us tons of resources, and it’s just a small way to say thank you for that and just repay the favor, just kind of, you know, pay it forward, and we would love to be able to help out more in these terrible disasters,“ said Special Agent Isabelle Denman.

Denman and her K-9 Sherry are based out of Asheville. She said she worked for weeks to locate victims of Helene.

When this week ends, so will the searches in Texas. Denman said they are looking for an 8-year-old girl from Camp Mystic.

