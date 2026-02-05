NC schools adjust schedules due to overnight snowfall

CHARLOTTE — Due to additional snowfall overnight and consistent cold weather, several school districts have modified class schedules Thursday.

Cabarrus County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools will have a remote learning day for students. The district came to the decision after they said 82% of bus routes showed potentially hazardous driving conditions.

Students will have another remote learning day in Caldwell County.

Stanly County Schools are closed Thursday, and all sports and extracurricular activities have been canceled. Staff will have an optional remote workday.

Gaston County Schools will also operate on a two-hour delay.

In Cleveland County, school will be closed for students in the Burns attendance zone as well as district-wide schools and programs. These schools include, Burns High School, Burns Middle School, Casar Elementary, Fallston Elementary, Union Elementary and Washington Elementary. Additionally, Turning Point Academy, North Shelby Schools and Cleveland Early College High School will be closed.

Also in Cleveland County, schools in the Crest, Kings Mountain and Shelby attendance zones will operate on a two-hour delay.

There will be no school for students in Avery County schools. Thursday is an optional workday for teachers.

Due to overnight freezing temperatures and additional snowfall, Watauga County Schools will operate on an Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day Thursday. Teachers may choose to work remote or report to school buildings on a two-hour delay. The Snow Day Program at Hardin Park School will open at 9 a.m.

Thursday will be a remote learning day for students in Ashe County.

Schools are closed in Alexander County.

Due to additional snow overnight, Catawba County Schools will be closed Thursday. QUEST is also closed. Teachers will have an optional workday.

Burke County Public Schools will operate on a remote learning day on Thursday for students and staff due to dangerous conditions on secondary roads.

Lincoln County Schools will be closed for in-person instruction. Students will continue remote learning, and teachers may choose to report to buildings on a three-hour delay.

Iredell-Statesville Schools will be closed for students with an optional teacher workday with a three-hour delay. Additionally, N.B. Mills Elementary School will be opening up from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to pick up lunch and breakfast for the next day for any Iredell-Statesville Schools students.

