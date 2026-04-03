NC state auditor to oversee Bank of America Stadium renovation

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s state auditor says he will act as a watchdog and provide regular updates about the Bank of America Stadium renovation project.

Today, the local government commission unanimously approved Charlotte’s financing request to issue $650 million of Special Obligation Bond Anticipation Notes to fund this.

The state auditor says he voted in favor because of Charlotte’s triple-A bond rating and staff’s verification that the city is able to make its payments.

City leaders voted 7-3 in 2024 to authorize the stadium improvements.

VIDEO: Charlotte City Council approves Bank of America Stadium rezoning petition

Charlotte City Council approves Bank of America Stadium rezoning petition

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