NC State, UNC fined for postgame brawl

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The postgame fight between NC State and North Carolina will cost both teams.

NC State players attempted to plant their flag on the UNC logo at midfield after the 35-30 victory. UNC players took offense, grabbed the flag, and tossed it.

The ACC announced both schools will pay $25,000 each for the brawl.

The fight was one of several over the weekend at the end of rivalry games in college football.

