NC under State of Emergency, governor declares

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper placed the state under a State of Emergency ahead of the severe weather hitting on Tuesday.

“This storm system has the potential to bring high winds and other dangerous storm conditions to North Carolina, and people should be aware and take precautions,” Governor Cooper said. “Be sure your emergency kits are up to date and pay attention to the weather in your area, especially any weather alerts such as flash flood warnings.”

The entire state is expecting to feel the impact of the powerful storm coming in from the west.

The southern mountains may experience flash flooding and landslides, with up to six inches of rainfall possible in some areas.

Coastal Flood Watches, Warnings, and Advisories have been issued for portions of the coast from midday Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon.

Much of the state is under a Wind Advisory. A High Wind Watch or Warning is in effect for areas along the Tennessee border, higher elevations across the mountains, and coastal areas where there could be wind gusts up to 75 mph.

Governor Cooper shared these tips to be personally prepared:

Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on your phone and download a weather app

Have an emergency plan if evacuation is needed

Gather emergency supplies

Never drive through flooded roadways

Avoid unnecessary travel

The Executive Order temporarily lifts regulations on delivery vehicles.

(WATCH: Swift water crews prepare for storms)

Swift water crews prepare for storms

