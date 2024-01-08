Forecasts

FORECAST: Spinup tornadoes possible in tomorrows intense storm

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.

SEE: SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSURES

STEP-BY-STEP FORECAST:

  • The Charlotte area is in the waning moments of this nice weather. After midnight, it all goes downhill in a huge way.
  • A steady rain will unfold tomorrow morning.
  • By mid-morning, the rain will pick up and the winds will start roaring past 20 mph. That could bring down trees and power lines.
  • In the midst of all of the heavy rain, a powerful line of rain and wind will march through Charlotte by 4 pm.

In Charlotte, we may even see a few spinup tornadoes. The National Weather Service predicts between two and four inches of rain between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Severe Weather Center 9 advises you to have your phone charged up and be ready to turn to our app to stream our coverage and get the latest watches and warnings.

REMEMBER: If a tree or part of a tree has fallen and is obstructing or completely blocking a road, call 911 immediately.



WEATHER RESOURCES:

