FORECAST: Spinup tornadoes possible in tomorrows intense storm

STEP-BY-STEP FORECAST:

The Charlotte area is in the waning moments of this nice weather. After midnight, it all goes downhill in a huge way.

A steady rain will unfold tomorrow morning.

By mid-morning, the rain will pick up and the winds will start roaring past 20 mph. That could bring down trees and power lines.

In the midst of all of the heavy rain, a powerful line of rain and wind will march through Charlotte by 4 pm.

In Charlotte, we may even see a few spinup tornadoes. The National Weather Service predicts between two and four inches of rain between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

REMEMBER: If a tree or part of a tree has fallen and is obstructing or completely blocking a road, call 911 immediately.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

