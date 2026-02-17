NC Wildlife Commission seeks public feedback on bird hunting season dates

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking public input on proposed migratory game bird hunting seasons for 2026-27.

Comments are being accepted through the agency’s online portal until 5 p.m. on March 4.

Each year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service provides a framework of dates that states must follow when establishing their specific local hunting seasons.

The proposed hunting frameworks include specific dates for waterfowl, webless migratory species and extended falconry, according to the commission.

The commission noted that the dates under consideration include compensatory hunting days. These additional days are granted to states that do not permit migratory bird hunting on Sundays.

Alongside the hunting proposals, officials provided an update on highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI. The virus continues to circulate among bird populations in North Carolina, particularly during winter months when large numbers of migratory waterfowl gather along the Outer Banks. Influenza viruses are more likely to persist in these colder conditions.

The commission reported that HPAI cases in wild birds have decreased compared to this time last year. Despite the decline, suspected or confirmed cases have been identified in 25 counties so far this season. While the virus most commonly affects waterfowl, raptors and shorebirds, cases have also been documented in songbirds and wild mammals, according to the commission.

To help slow the spread of the virus, officials suggest residents avoid practices that encourage birds to gather in large groups, such as leaving out bird feeders or feeding ducks. The agency is also asking the public to report sightings of five or more dead birds in one area within a week by calling the North Carolina Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401.

Commissioners will review the gathered public feedback along with staff recommendations for season dates and bag limits. The commission is scheduled to approve the final regulations during its business meeting on April 16.

