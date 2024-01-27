NC Wildlife officials considering changes to deer, bear hunting seasons

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Wildlife Officials are considering changes to deer and bear hunting seasons.

But some are not on board.

The proposal would start deer season almost a week later, on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and it would run through January 1.

For bear season, the commission wants to add nine days.

But hunters are concerned about the two seasons now overlapping, and some do not want to wait until after Thanksgiving to go deer hunting.

Wildlife officials say the goal of both changes is to save immature bucks and keep the bear population at a level rate.

