NCDHHS reports first flu death of the season

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina State Health Department is reporting its first flu death of the season.

It says a man living in western North Carolina died last week from complications.

State leaders are encouraging people to get vaccinated.

In addition to vaccines and treatment, experts recommend taking other preventative measures against flu and respiratory illnesses, like regularly washing your hands, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, covering your cough and staying home when sick to avoid infecting others.

The health department also said it will allow anyone to get a COVID vaccine without a prescription starting Monday.

