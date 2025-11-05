NCDMV introduces online upgrade for teen drivers

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles has introduced an online option for teen drivers to upgrade from a Level 2 Limited Provisional License to a Level 3 Full Provisional License.

The NCDMV says this new service allows eligible teens, who have held a Level 2 license for at least six months without moving violations, to complete the upgrade process entirely online, eliminating the need for an in-person visit to a driver license office.

The online upgrade process is a two-step procedure. It begins with a parent or guardian logging into the NCDMV’s online payment portal to enter their information and give consent for their teen to upgrade from Level 2 to Level 3.

After the parent or guardian completes the first step, the teen driver receives an email notification to log in with their information and complete the transaction. They will receive a temporary driving certificate to use until their new Level 3 license arrives by mail.

This initiative is part of the enhancements enabled by Senate Bill 245, which was signed into law by Gov. Josh Stein. The bill aims to expand online services and improve customer service for North Carolinians.

