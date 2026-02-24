NCDOT closes section of southwest Charlotte road for four‑week project

CHARLOTTE — Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will be closing a road in southwest Charlotte.

According to NCDOT, a section of Wildlife Road was closed on Tuesday to install an 84-inch pipe under the roadway.

This project is expected to take at least four weeks to complete and should be done by early April, according to NCDOT.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured from Wildlife Road to Withers Cove Road, Crane Creek Drive, Limehurst Place, Eagle Oak Drive, and Shopton Road West, returning to Wildlife Road.

