NCDOT contractor hurt in crash on I-85 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A contractor who was responding to a crash scene on Interstate 85 in Charlotte was hurt and taken to the hospital, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported on I-85 near W.T. Harris Boulevard around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Chopper 9 SkyZoom was over the scene and spotted an Incident Management Assistance Patrol truck near the shoulder of I-85. There was also a car with damage and a trailer that had spun to the side of the road. The trailer appeared to have spilled debris off the side of the interstate.

Crash on I-85 near WT Harris Boulevard on Oct. 14, 2025

Channel 9 spoke with the driver who was pulling the trailer. The driver said they were driving on I-85 when they hit debris in the road, which caused the trailer to disconnect from their truck. The truck was parked further up I-85 after the crash.

MEDIC said the worker was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash wasn’t causing significant backups on I-85, according to Chopper 9 SkyZoom.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(VIDEO >> The cost of saving time: Amid high prices, NCDOT says I-77 toll lanes are ‘effective’)

The cost of saving time: Amid high prices, NCDOT says I-77 toll lanes are ‘effective’

©2025 Cox Media Group